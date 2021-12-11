CONNEAUT — Conversations are ongoing between the city of Conneaut and the Ashtabula County Metroparks regarding the transfer of Malak Park from the city to the Metroparks.
The park, located on Parrish Road in Conneaut, is named after Edward Malek, and covers 44 acres of land.
Rick Gaugh, Conneaut Ward 1 councilperson and chair of the city’s parks and recreation committee, said Malek Park is a great place.
“It’s the best place to take a kid to learn how to ride a bike,” Gaugh said. “It’s such a gift that we have, and a lot of people use it.”
The park will need some investment, though, Gaugh said.
“We don’t have the resources, I don’t think, as the city, and I think the Metroparks can generate money,” he said. “They have a [park] levy. We don’t.”
Gaugh said he expects certain aspects of the park to be protected in the agreement with the Metroparks, including the walking trail and the area maintained by the Lions Club.
Metroparks Board President Holly Mayernick said they are excited about the option to take ownership of the park.
“It’s unusual that a municipality would want to give up a property, but for them, I think it’s the right thing, and for us, we look forward to taking care of it,” she said.
The walking trail at the park is beautiful, Mayernick said.
Mayernick said the board has almost completed its research, and is seeking changes to two or three parts of the proposed agreement with the city of Conneaut.
Mayernick said she plans to call a special meeting for next week, if an agreement is reached by then, at which point the Metroparks board can vote on the agreement to take over the park.
The two sides are close to a final draft, she said.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said he doesn’t think there will be significant issues with the agreement. Initial conversations about the potential of a transfer started about a year ago, he said.
“There’s already two levy-funded park districts in town,” Hockaday said. “One is the Metroparks, the other is Conneaut Township Park, for which they’ve passed two new levies in the last five years alone. The city of Conneaut doesn’t have any dedicated levy funds for parks.”
The discussions with the Metroparks have been fruitful so far, Hockaday said.
“I think it would be a benefit for the community for them to retain [Malek Park] and operate it,” he said. “Their ability to do some of those things is significantly higher than ours, due to our lack of funding.”
An ordinance would have to be passed by Conneaut City Council to approve the transfer of the park. Hockaday said he would encourage council to have a public hearing on the ordinance, and have it read at three meetings.
One condition of the transfer was that the name cannot be changed, Hockaday said..
Hockaday said he likes the plans the Metroparks have proposed for the property.
“I think they have a good game plan together for what they want to do with it and how it would be useful,” Hockaday said. “I think it would breathe a lot of new life into that park.”
