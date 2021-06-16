CONNEAUT — At a meeting on Monday night, business owners spoke to Conneaut City Council about concerns related to the closure of Route 20 between Parrish Road and just east of Conneaut Plaza.
Route 20 is closed to westbound traffic for the entire distance, due to ongoing work on the road.
Benjamin Mills, owner of the Little Caesars located in the plaza, said Monday was the shop’s last day in business.
“I’m really just here in a sign of solidarity with my fellow business owners in the plaza,” he said.
Mills said he wished there had been been better planning to mitigate the impact on local businesses. He said the business was not sustainable with the decline in traffic.
“The last five weeks, we’re down 25 percent per week,” Mills said.
Mills said he was still looking at all of the options on the table. He was considering reopening in October, but more work will be done on Route 20 in 2022.
“To reopen just before winter time, when sales are going to be declining anyways, just to close again next spring, it’s just not feasible for us,” Mills said.
Mills said he was not at the meeting to point a finger at anyone or kick and scream.
“I still have family here, so I look forward to traveling the road when it’s completed, but you go through there right now, and it’s like the apocalypse,” he said.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said the work in 2022 would be a much quicker project, without an extended closure of Route 20.
“That temporary one-way closure will cease in October,” he said.
Mills said he understands that the road needs work.
“But to not even have a minute to catch your breath, coming out of the pandemic, just barely getting by,” Mills said.
He said he will continue to explore his options.
“We might be able to rise from the ashes — I don’t know,” he said.
Council President Jon Arcaro encouraged to people to stop by the businesses that have been impacted by the closure.
“I’m sorry to hear that you have to shut down,” Arcaro said to Mills. “And I can definitely empathize with everybody, but we have no control over ODOT.”
George Kolman, who owns the Save-A-Lot located at the plaza, asked a number of questions of council.
“With the road construction, everybody is terribly struggling,” Kolman said.
Kolman’s first question was on when two-way traffic would resume on Route 20. Hockaday said the Ohio Department of Transportation’s estimate is the middle of October.
“OK, that doesn’t make me happy obviously, nor, I’m sure, the rest of the tenants,” Kolman said.
He asked council to see if there was anything that could be done to permit two-way traffic once the current section of work is finished.
Hockaday said workers will be working 20 feet below the road surface in sandy soil.
“That’s a precaution that both ODOT and the contractor I believe are pretty settled on, that they won’t be able to do two-lane traffic,” Hockaday said.
Kolman also mentioned trains blocking railroad crossings on one of the few local detours.
Trains that block crossings are fined, but the city has no legal authority to order a train to move, Hockaday said.
“We have expressed our concerns over [Norfolk Southern’s] blocking of tracks and its impact on businesses as well as public safety,” Hockaday said. “But we have limited ability as a city to enforce or request anything of a railroad.”
Kong Guang Ni spoke on behalf of King Buffet, and said he only has a few customers left. Customers who call the buffet are saying they must drive a significant amount of time out of their way, he said.
Councilperson Tammy Ledford thanked the business owners for speaking at the meeting, and asked people to make the extra effort to visit businesses that have been impacted by the closure.
“We all have to stick together for this,” Ledford said. “This road’s going to be great when it’s done, but it is causing some issues over there, and we don’t want that to happen.”
