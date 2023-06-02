CLEVELAND — A Conneaut man is dead after he was shot in downtown Cleveland, according to reports.
Joshua Kutscher, 34, was shot at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday — one day before his 35th birthday, according to police reports.
When police arrived, they found Kutscher covered in blood with a leg wound, according to police.
Paramedics administered first aid to Kutscher before they transported him to University Hospitals, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Police are asking the public for any leads on this case.
Anyone with additional information should contact police at 216-623-5464.
