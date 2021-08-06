JEFFERSON — Robert Van Alphen has been charged with three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies, according to court records.
Van Alphen, 49, was indicted on July 22, according to court records. He is accused of possessing child pornography in Conneaut in 2004, according to the indictment.
He was arraigned on July 27, and bond was set at $100,000 cash, surety or 10 percent, with GPS monitoring.
He was initially charged in Conneaut Municipal Court on July 2, before the case was bound over to the Court of Common Pleas on July 14.
No date has been set for hearings in the case, according to court records.
