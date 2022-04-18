CONNEAUT — With a lot of help from the community, the Conneaut Local Youth Organization’s Center Road facility is recovering from significant flooding damage earlier this year.
CLYO President John McFadden said repairs are coming along great.
“All the fencing is almost done,” he said. “We’ve dumped many thousands into the roadway, it’s almost done. We got all of our equipment updated for the concession stand, so that’s almost done.”
Additional new equipment is being ordered, McFadden said.
“Things are coming along quite well,” he said. “We got through soccer, and we’re just now starting baseball, so everything’s going well.”
The community has been a big help, McFadden said.
The area was flooded by Conneaut Creek in February.
Rainbow Cafe and Dairy Queen in Conneaut both hosted fundraisers for CLYO, and a crowdfunding campaign raised more than $12,500. McFadden said Lake Erie Correctional Facility also raised funds for the facility, and will be helping to replace a pair of storage sheds.
“Another thing we’re looking at too, is the area surrounding the concession stand never really had drainage and there’s a lot of bad spots and trip hazards,” he said. “We’re going to get new guttering on and a new drainage system, and re-concrete around that to make it safer.”
Tons of dirt and stone have been used to repair the damage from the flooding, McFadden said.
“People don’t really understand how expensive fencing, dirt and stone can be,” he said. “It adds up quick if you’ve got seven baseball fields.”
“A huge thank you to everyone who stepped up to help, we could not have done it without them,” McFadden said.
Ashtabula County Director of Job and Family Services Director Patrick Arcaro said the department donated $2,000 to CLYO on Thursday.
The donation had been in the works since the flooding happened, Arcaro said.
“Just trying to help them with that clean-up,” he said.
The facility is used by children throughout the county, Arcaro said.
“This is the worst it’s been in years, from the flooding of the river,” he said. “The community came together, and Job and Family Services donates to the community all the time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.