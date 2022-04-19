CONNEAUT — Sign-ups for the 55th Conneaut Lions Club Safety Town start this week, organizers said Monday.
This year, Safety Town will have a new director, Jodie Pape of Conneaut, a middle school teacher with the Conneaut Area City Schools.
“This year will be a great one for the kids,” she said. “We’re excited to continue the program that so many have enjoyed over the years.”
Pape shared changes with the program as she takes the torch from long-time director, Madeleine Plosila.
A paper curriculum will be introduced for the first time, in addition to changes with a new police officer partner and field trips.
Registration will begin Thursday during kindergarten registration for Conneaut schools at Lakeshore Primary.
Priority will be given to Conneaut students, but children who are family of former attendees or volunteers will also be able to participate if registration does not exceed class limits.
Safety Town includes lessons on traffic safety, road rules, interactions with the police, fire protocols, and a large interactive town with roads and lights are all part of the week program.
Kindergarten students have a high school volunteer matched with him or her to assist during the week and help guide through the lessons and activities.
“The most fun for the kids is the Conneaut replica where the kids ride bikes like cars with streets and large wooden buildings in the shape of local landmarks and learn about road safety outside,” Pape said.
Pape came to the club with some requests to help enhance the summer’s programming. Items such as larger bikes and helmets, books, and other supplies will be needed to hold the Safety Town for an expected 60 students, she said.
The Conneaut Lions Club has been the financial supporter and sponsor of Safety Town from the beginning, with members assisting through the week and with planning.
Parents who are interested in having their child participate this year can email questions to Pape at jpape@cacsk12.org.
The Lions Club also voted on their slate of new officers to be inducted in May.
Incoming President David Thomas and Incoming Vice President Ken Powell will be joining secretary Encie Moroski and treasurer Jen Boroski along with the other board members.
In addition to Safety Town, the Conneaut Lions are dedicated to promoting eyesight health in the community with free programs and eye testing as well as scholarships for area students and beautification projects.
Those interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club or the assistance and programming available for area residents can contact Thomas at 440-812-9022 or thomas15david@gmail.com.
