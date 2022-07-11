CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Lions Club welcomed two new members at their summer social meeting Thursday.
Club President David Thomas inducted Ed Somppi and Dean Thompson during a ceremony held at the home of board member Eric Nesbitt and his wife Stephanie, both of Conneaut.
“We are very excited to welcome two excellent new members into our club and see their ability to reach the community,” Thomas said.
Thomas was joined by the new members’ sponsors Michael David, who sponsored Ed Somppi, and Lew Shiley, who sponsored Dean Thompson.
“It’s nice to be back involved with the Lions Club,” Somppi said. “I’m excited to be helping the community through Lions.”
Somppi and Thompson are former Lions Club members.
Somppi was a former Conneaut Lion, and Thompson was a former member in California where he lived before moving to Conneaut.
Following the induction ceremony, Thomas reviewed upcoming club events, including the Luke Stough Memorial Golf Outing, which funds local high school scholarships, and the annual Money Night Raffle benefiting Safety Town.
The Luke Stough Memorial Golf Outing will be Saturday, Aug. 13 at Village Green Golf Course with shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. and a fish dinner. Those interested in participating can contact Ken Powell at 440-812-2406.
Several changes are being made at Money Night, with an abbreviated raffle and two comedians performing throughout the evening, starting at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Conneaut Human Resource Center.
The Lions Club will have an open bar, prime rib dinner, $2,500 main board prize, and the opportunity to raise money for the annual Conneaut Safety Town.
Main Board tickets are $60 with extra meals at $30 a piece and can be purchased by contacting Thomas at 440-812-9022 or thomas15david@gmail.com.
Those interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club or the assistance and programming available for area residents can contact Thomas.
