CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Lions Club met Friday for their monthly meeting at Biscotti’s Restaurant to discuss the club's annual Safety Town.
Safety Town has been a staple in Conneaut for more than 50 years with thousands of children graduating from the program. Lessons on traffic safety, road rules, interactions with the police, fire protocols, and a large interactive town with roads and lights are all part of the program.
Jodie Pape, a middle school teacher with the Conneaut Area City Schools, will lead the two weeks of Safety Town events.
“This year will be a great one for the kids," she said. "We’re excited to continue the program that so many have enjoyed over the years."
Pape said she learned a lot in her first year doing Safety Town and is excited for continued improvements in 2023.
Last year, the children took several field trips, including a trip to the Conneaut Fire Station.
Sign-ups for the 2023 Safety Town will be held during Conneaut schools' kindergarten registration in April. Priority will be given to Conneaut students, but those kids who are family of former attendees, or volunteers, will be able to participate, if registration does not exceed class limits.
Participants have a high school volunteer matched with him or her to assist during the week and help guide through the lessons and activities.
“The most fun for the kids is the Conneaut replica where the kids ride bikes like cars with streets and large wooden buildings in the shape of local landmarks and learn about road safety outside,” Pape said.
Through donations from local businesses, the Conneaut Lions Club purchased all new bicycles for students.
“We so appreciate the generosity of the Conneaut community in continuing to support Safety Town,” Lions Club President David Thomas said.
The Conneaut Lions Club has been a longtime financial supporter and sponsor of Safety Town since it began, he said.
Parents who are interested in having their child participate this year can email questions to Pape at jpape@cacsk12.org.
In addition to Safety Town, the Conneaut Lions are dedicated to promoting eyesight health in the community with free programs and eye testing, as well as scholarships for area students and beautification projects.
Anyone interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club or the assistance and programming available for area residents can call Thomas at 440-812-9022 or email him at thomas15david@gmail.com.
