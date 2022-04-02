AKRON — The Conneaut Lions Club donated to local and state charities last Saturday during the Ohio Lions District Convention in Akron.
The club donated a total of $2,500 during the annual Parade of Checks ceremony.
Incoming Conneaut Lions Club President David Thomas and incoming Vice President Ken Powell traveled to Akron to join the convention and take part in the donation of funds.
“We would like to thank the many generous supporters of our club who allow us then to bless others here and across Ohio through these donations,” Thomas said.
The donations included $500 to the Ohio Lions Eye Research Foundation, $500 to the Lions Eye Program at St. Vincent, $500 to Pilot Dogs for Eye Seeing training, $250 to Disaster Relief for the Kentucky Tornado, $250 to the Diabetes Camp Ho Mita Koda, $250 to the Lions Hearing Aid Program, and $250 to the Ohio Lions Foundation.
These donations align with the mission of Lions International and the Conneaut Club to aid those with vision impairments. In addition to the research the club helped to support, Thomas points to three of the charities which make a big impact for local residents.
“Camp Ho Mita Koda is a cool opportunity for kids in our area with diabetes to learn, socialize with others having their same condition, and enjoy the summer,” he said “And there’s also the Lions Eye Program where locals with the need for glasses or other eye related concerns can get assistance.”
The third program Thomas discussed was the Pilot Dogs nonprofit out of Columbus. This group trains dogs to be sight and assistance companions for the blind and visually impaired. Through donations, the dogs are provided to eligible students at no cost to them.
The donations given by the Conneaut Lions Club were in addition to other philanthropic activities the club participates in yearly. Notably, the Conneaut Safety Town program for elementary school students and scholarships for high school seniors.
Thomas said the club is looking to grow and add new members to help with service projects and activities for the community. The Lion Club’s current President, Mike David, has scheduled a meeting geared toward guests and welcoming interested members in the community at 6 p.m. April 14 at Biscotti’s Restaurant in Conneaut.
Those interested in learning more about the Conneaut Lions Club or the assistance and programing available for area residents can contact Thomas at 440-812-9022 or thomas15david@gmail.com.
