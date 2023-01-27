CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Public Library Board of Trustees was briefed on the progress of designs for a planned amphitheater next to the library.
David Snyder, an architect working on the project, presented a series of drawings showing proposed designs for an amphitheater, restroom and concession stand planned to be built along Madison Street, south of the library.
The stage will face Broad Street, with a concession stand adjacent to Buffalo Street.
The building will have ramps and on either side for wheelchair access, he said. A grassy area to the east of the amphitheater, toward Broad Street will have a slight slope.
“We just wanted enough that people can kind of see over the people in front of them,” Snyder said.
The structure is somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to the building code regarding restrooms.
“The building code doesn’t really cover exterior amphitheater-type things,” Snyder said.
The structure behind the stage will allow people to move around backstage without being seen by the audience.
The ceilings of the restrooms and concessions stand will be made of a PVC material that will hold up to weather, Snyder said. He said the group has also worked with a mason to match the color of the masonry on the new structure to the library.
A number of different lighting fixtures are planned for around the building, Snyder said. He showed board members pictures of materials and fixtures planned for the building.
Bill Gallagher, of CT Consultants, said architectural features on the amphitheater side of the structure are what make the project.
“Are we confident we can get the extended columns? Are we confident that we can get the extended outlookers at the front of the building?” Gallagher asked.
Snyder said the extended beams will come that way, but extra curved pieces in the plan would have to be added.
Library Director Kathy Zappitello said the amphitheater is like the library’s front porch.
The city also plans work on Madison Street this year, including widening the road and adding on-street parking. Gallagher said the project includes street lighting.
There is currently an estimated completion date of August for the library’s project.
“I’m not worried,” Gallagher said. “The drawing can be submitted, they can be reviewed, and we’re in a good position. and we don’t want to start building it and then coming back to the board afterwards, saying, “the city wanted this,” and/or “the county wanted this.’”
