CONNEAUT — Relatives came from states across the country to gather with family for the first time in many years and ended up at a very chilly Christmas parade.
The Conneaut Christmas parade became an important event in the Thanksgiving weekend activities for the family gathering from around the country said Ashley Chase and Ryan Lucas who spoke for the group. Twenty four family members from Conneaut, North Carolina, Florida, California, New York and Washington D.C. went to the parade as snow fell around them.
“It is the first time our family has been together for a long time,” Chase said. She said the parade was just a fun thing for the family to do.
Lucas said he had a deeper reason for being at the chilly parade.
“We want our kids to experience the small town community tradition and suffer in the cold like we did,” he said with a laugh.
The annual parade came a reality after a year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Conneaut Public Library to make the event a reality.
CACC Executive Director Wendy Dubey said the chamber provided the liability insurance and the library did all the work. Library staff coordinated the parade that included more than 20 units ranging from church floats, to the CHS band to the float that carried Santa Claus.
The Conneaut Lights of Love ceremony was held immediately following the parade with Santa magically turning on the Christmas tree. The ceremony is held to honor area residents that people want to remember through the purchase of a Christmas tree ornament.
The ceremony started in 1987 by Sarah Schenck, a local business woman at the time, and has continued annually. The ceremony was held last year in the rain with only a few participants, but is back in full swing this year.
Rev. Tim Kraus, a member off the Lights of Love committee, and DuBey said people can continue to buy the ornaments until Christmas this year.
The Conneaut High School band and a combined choir from Conneaut High School, Conneaut Middle School and alumni sang Christmas carols during the event.
