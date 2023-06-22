CONNEAUT — Volunteers with the Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop presented 17 scholarships to students planning to join the medical profession.
Lori Maurer, secretary for the organization, said each of the students will receive a $1,250 scholarship.
Organization President Cheryl Johnston said the Conneaut Hospital Thrift Shop gave its first scholarship out in 2008, for $500.
Since that first scholarship was given out, the thrift shop has given about $150,000 in scholarships, Johnston said.
“To put that into perspective, many of our prices are under $5,” she said.
Tuesday’s event was the first time the group has hosted a ceremony for scholarship awardees, she said.
“The thrift store was established in 1975 by a group of women who desired to help the local hospital,” Johnston said. “Their mission was to work for the good of the hospital.”
The group has gone through a number of changes and locations throughout the years, she said.
“Our mission remains the same, to work for the good of the hospital,” she said. “We are all volunteers, and all the money that we make goes into the hospital, scholarships (and) expenses to keep the store running.”
Johnston said the scholarship recipients had jobs, were active in school and had excellent grades.
Scholarship recipients include Colleen Andersen, Allison Arnold, Allison Aparicio, Samantha Aparicio, Riley Beatman, Olivia Detrick, Chloe Evangelista, Madison Fortune, Morgan Franklin, Katelyn Grim, Andrew McKee, Kira Mucci, Eva Oster, Sophia Paolillo, Olivia Raph, Alivia Sabo and Kally Story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.