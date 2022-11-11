CONNEAUT — Despite the rain and a move to the sanctuary of a nearby church, a large number of people came out to honor area veterans.
The majority of the city's annual Veterans Day ceremony took place inside the sanctuary of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Conneaut, across the street from the Conneaut War Memorial.
Despite the weather, a parade from the American Legion post to the War Memorial took place. Wreaths were laid at the memorial, then participants entered the church for the rest of the ceremony.
Tom Batchelor, who organized the event, said Veterans Day is not a funeral, but a time for celebration.
"So from this point on, it's OK to get a little raucous, you can cheer if you want to, you can clap when you want to, it's OK," he said.
After a moment of silence from the crowd, Batchelor joked, "and you're still going to just sit there," which was met with applause.
Batchelor introduced Jim Thompson, the keynote speaker at the event.
"When I entered the service 30 years ago, on the paperwork we needed to fill out, we needed three references," Batchelor said. "And on that list, I had a doctor, I had a judge, and at the very top of the list, you're about to find out why I put a veteran named Jim Thompson on there."
Veterans Day is spelled the way it is for a reason, Thompson said.
"The apostrophe 's' here would denote possession," he said. "Veterans Day is not a day that belongs to us, or is owned by veterans in any capacity. It's a day for everyone, regardless of whether they served or not, to reflect on the sacrifices of those who have served."
Thompson, a Coast Guard veteran, called for everyone to remember the service of veterans, and renew the nation's promise to veterans and their families.
"As we gather here today, thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Space Force and coast guardsmen are on the job, around the world, protecting Americans so we might enjoy the freedoms others take for granted: gathering as we are now, voting as we did on Tuesday, attending the church of your choice, freedom of speech, the list goes on and on," Thompson said.
Batchelor said veterans' spirit of service does not stop when they leave the service.
He praised Thompson for his work after returning from the Coast Guard, which included fundraising to save youth sports in Conneaut and becoming a volunteer firefighter at Conneaut Station Three.
Batchelor thanked everyone who worked behind the scenes to make the event come together, and thanked the UCC for allowing the ceremony to be moved into the church.
After the event, there was a rifle salute and Taps was played outside the church.
