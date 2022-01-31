Conneaut High School graduate working on music album

A Conneaut High School graduate is working toward a dream of playing music in front of large crowds.
Justin Curtin, a 2006, CHS graduate recently had one of his songs played on a radio station in Las Cruces, N.M., and is looking to widen his musical imprint.
“After high school I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” Curtin said. He said he did not have any involvement in the high school’s band or music programs, but always enjoyed music.
Curtin, who sings under the name Micheal Owen, said he joined the U.S. Army in 2009 and served for eight years. After leaving the military, he found work as a contractor for the Department of Defense and continues that work today, but decided to check out the music scene.
“I kind of played a little guitar,” Curtin said. He said he really enjoyed a song he had heard and decided to learn how to play the song on his guitar.
“From there it kind of escalated. I wanted to do the whole [process],” Curtin said. He said a song he recorded last April has been played on a station in Las Cruces.
Curtin said he has worked with lyric and music collaborators to come up with a total of six songs and he hopes to complete an album at some point. He said two of the songs are in final form and the Micheal Owen Band is beginning rehearsal.
“I have a part in all my songs,” he said. Curtin said he is trying to pitch his songs to a military radio station as well.
“We are going to have our first rehearsal this Sunday,” Curtin said.
“My goal is to put on a show for thousands of people,” he said.
