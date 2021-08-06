CONNEAUT — A number of local leaders gathered in the Conneaut Harbor on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the marina receiving a Clean Marina certification.
The Clean Marina program is a voluntary initiative, said Sarah Orlando, Ohio Clean Marinas program manager.
“Marinas adopt environmental best management practices to address water quality,” Orlando said. The program seeks to benefit both the environment and the community, Orlando said.
The marinas in the program are working proactively to follow regulations, she said.
Orlando presented a pennant to the Conneaut Port Authority recognizing their certification. Conneaut is the 84th marina in Ohio to participate in the program, out of approximately 375 in the state, she said.
Port Authority Board member Tom Perkoski said the process was held up slightly by the COVID-19 pandemic. The port followed a series of best management practices for stormwater runoff, waste and recycling, boater education, boat maintenance, handling of sewage, handling of petroleum and invasive species, Perkoski said.
“Following those best practices in each one of those areas is a requirement for getting this certification today,” he said.
There are also gold and platinum levels to the program.
Conneaut should advance to the gold level of the program next spring, which involves more boater education and boat maintenance and safety, Perkoski said.
“We’re concerned the safety and health of our boaters, as well as the environment,” Perkoski said.
Orlando said becoming certified as a Clean Marina is a starting point, not the end. Orlando provides technical assistance to marinas that participate in the Clean Marinas program, she said.
“My job and my expertise is to fully understand any environmental regulation that applies to the marina industry,” Orlando said. “And I am here as a resource. I am a liaison between the marinas, who are the regulated, and the regulatory agencies.”
The program was launched in 2004 with funding from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, according to information from the Port Authority.
Ohio’s program is part of a larger national program, Orlando said.
Port Authority Chairman George Peterson said getting the certification was about a two-year project, and that Perkoski and Harbormaster Denver Spieldenner did the majority of the work.
Council President Jon Arcaro said the certification is another feather in the city’s cap.
“They put in a lot of work,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.