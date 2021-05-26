CONNEAUT — City Council was given an update on a number of infrastructure projects on Monday night.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the full depth replacement on Route 20 on the west side of town is underway.
The resurfacing of the rest of Route 20 will take place next year. The project also includes work on a Center Road bridge and a culvert on Lake Road, Hockaday said.
“We have kind of shuffled it around a little bit to create balance, because the biggest issue is closures,” Hockaday said.
Councilperson Terry Moisio said a resident reached out and asked if the resurfacing work on Route 20 had been delayed.
Hockaday said the work was going to take two years, so it had not been delayed, but some things had been rescheduled due to other work.
“There were some accommodations made based on other city projects,” he said.
Dominion is also upgrading infrastructure in the area of Route 20, Hockaday said. He said he would rather Dominion make these upgrades now, instead of after the road has been replaced or resurfaced.
“If there were issues that were going to come up, we would always want those issues to come up in advance of a final contract, ... which they did,” Hockaday said. “And I think Dominion has been a great partner in getting all this done, and hustling and getting some of this stuff out of the way.”
Anyone who lives or works along the section of Route 20 that is currently being worked on should reach out to Hockaday’s office if they have any issues, he said.
Unrelated to the planned work on the Center Road Bridge for next year, the bridge was closed on Monday. There was extensive damage to a guardrail in a vehicle accident, and the city was advised by engineers to close the bridge until the damage could be repaired, Hockaday said.
A contractor looked at the damage on Monday, Hockaday said.
“Our goal is to get that back open, because our goal was not to close [the bridge] in this calendar year, but do it next year so it didn’t conflict with the west [Route] 20 closure,” Hockaday said.
Replacement of a sewer line on Buffalo Street is set to go to bid in September, Hockaday said. The project involves boring beneath a set of railroad tracks, he said.
In other business
• The last COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Fire Station Three will be June 3, Hockaday said. The online vaccination signup will be closed June 2, he said.
“We’re seeing a major slowdown in terms of the number of people that we’re able to do the mass vaccinations with,” Hockaday said.
Vaccination appointments can still be made with the Conneaut Health Department after June 2 by calling 440-593-3087.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.