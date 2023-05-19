CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Fraternal Order of Police has voted unanimously that its members have no confidence in Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole.
According to information from the FOP, the union voted on the motion May 11.
According to a press release from the FOP Lodge, this is the first time in the history of the Conneaut Police Department that the union has taken this action against a public official.
“This alone should underscore how seriously distressed the members of FOP Lodge No. 51 are regarding the conduct of Prosecutor O’Toole,” according to the release.
Lodge members believe they have an obligation to inform citizens when there are significant and serious circumstances that will affect their safety.
“We believe the actions of Prosecutor O’Toole rise to that level, we believe that the citizens of Conneaut — and all of Ashtabula County — are not safe with her in office,” the release states.
The move comes after the Ashtabula County Republican Party’s executive committee recently passed a resolution calling for O’Toole’s resignation.
According to the press release from the Conneaut FOP, the group had no part in authoring the GOP resolution, but its members have witnessed incidents described in the document, including a lack of trial preparation, unprecedented staff turnover, improper treatment of victims by her office, and other issues.
“At each and every turn during her time in office, Prosecutor O’Toole has acted in opposition to law enforcement, rather than as a partner with the common goal of making our community safer,” the release states.
“This is not acceptable conduct for an elected official. The police officers of our community must have better leadership from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor.”
O’Toole responded to the move with a press release.
“As Ashtabula County’s duly elected Chief Law Enforcement Official, I have the utmost respect and admiration for the work done by our law enforcement officers in Conneaut and throughout the county,” she said in the release. “I hold those who bravely serve and protect our community in the highest regard.”
O’Toole praised the work of law enforcement in the county.
“Of the thousands of cases handled by my office during my term, only 226 of those cases originated in Conneaut and 106 have already been resolved,” she said in the release. “This track record is made possible by the through work of local law enforcement officers. A fact that I and everyone in my office understands and appreciates.
“I take exception to the assertions set for in the no confidence resolution, and I remain committed to working with local law enforcement to making Ashtabula County safe again.”
O’Toole stated in the release that she is willing to meet with any member of law enforcement to discuss concerns they may have.
“I will not let the false backroom ‘politics as usual’ tactics of a misguided few distract from the work of my office or the diligent work of local law enforcement,” she said.
