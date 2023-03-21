A lawsuit against the Conneaut City Council and the Conneaut Port Authority board has been closed.
According to court records, the city of Conneaut will pay $4,500 in civil forfeiture to Open Government Advocates, along with $3,000 in legal fees, and the Conneaut Port Authority will pay $500 in civil forfeiture to Open Government Advocates, along with $3,000 in legal fees.
Members of Conneaut City Council and the Conneaut Port Authority Board are also enjoined to follow section 121.22(G) of the Ohio Revised Code, which governs entering executive sessions.
Open Government Advocates filed the lawsuit in October of last year, alleging that Conneaut City Council improperly entered executive sessions on multiple occasions in 2021 and 2022, by failing to cite a specific enough reason for entering the executive sessions, and the Conneaut Port Authority board entered executive sessions without citing proper reasons, or citing any reason at all.
Representatives for the city and the port authority broadly denied the claims in responses to the lawsuit in court filings.
On March 16, a stipulated judgement entry was filed, detailing the requirements from the city and the port authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.