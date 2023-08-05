CONNEAUT — The city’s new dredged material facility is nearing completion.
Brian Bidwell, who will serve as the city’s dredge superintendent, said the contractors are tentatively scheduled to finish hauling soil to the site the week after D-Day, which is scheduled for Aug. 17-19.
Bidwell also serves as the city’s wastewater superintendent.
The facility has two major parts, a trio of sluiceways that will separate dredged material into its component parts, and a serpentine channel that will allow the finer sediments to settle out of the water.
When dredging is taking place, dredged material will be pumped into the sluiceway from a barge, he said.
“Most of the solids will get held up in (the sluiceway), ... and then at the further end, it’ll be slightly more water, where we’ll have some dewatering devices,” Bidwell said.
Once the dredged material is mostly dewatered, the company operating the facility will take the dredged material to the south side of the site to dry further, he said.
Eighteen inches of stone will be placed on top of the parts of the facility that will be used as access roads.
“They’re going to hit it hard ... next week to get the rest of this done, so the week of D-Day, they can do the stone placement,” Bidwell said.
The most visible part of the project to city residents has likely been the trucks bringing soil from a site on Hatches Corners Road in Monroe to the harbor.
As truckloads of dirt are brought into the site, it is placed, compacted, rolled and then tested to make sure it meets the required specifications, Bidwell said.
That activity will not be taking place the week of D-Day, he said. Instead, they will be transporting stone from inside the dock facility to the site
City Manager Jim Hockaday said 300,000 cubic yards of soil will be used to construct the facility.
The harbor is scheduled to be dredged between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, Bidwell said.
How much will be dredged from the harbor will be up to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“This facility will hold 90,000 cubic yards,” Bidwell said. “Tentatively, we’re scheduled to, in that month-long [dredging], do 75.”
Bidwell said the volume of dirt and other materials dredged from the harbor is increased by ten times due to the amount of water that is used to pump it into the facility as a slurry.
“It’s holding a lot of volume, but in the end, that dirt is still going to settle out, we’ll decant the water off the top, and we’ll be left with the [dirt], but we’ve got to manage the water,” he said.
When the facility is in operation, the sluiceways will be loaded one at a time.
“As we’re filling one, we’re going to be working on dewatering [another] one,” Bidwell said.
Once water has gone through the sluiceways, the serpentine will separate out the finer solids from the dredged material, he said.
“If you took a sample in a jar, and you had this slurry of mud and what-not, and you set it down, it’ll stratify itself,” Bidwell said. “So the heavy solids are going to settle out first, so your sand and gravel is going to be on the bottom, then your silts and clays will be on the top, because they take the longest.”
He said he got samples the last time the Corps of Engineers dredged, and did testing.
The facility is necessary due to a ban on dumping dredged material into Lake Erie that went into effect in 2020, in an attempt to improve water quality levels. The facility is being paid for by grant funds from the state.
