CONNEAUT — A draft request for proposals (RFP) for the renovation of the 221 Broad Street building was discussed by Conneaut City Council at a work session on Tuesday night.
Bill Gallagher, from CT Consultants, was at the meeting to discuss the RFP.
Earlier this year, council approved a request for qualifications from contractors who might be interested in the project. Three companies responded, Gallagher said. The next step, approving the RFP, would start a several-week process of working with contractors on the details of the renovation.
The finishes for the building will be very simple, Gallagher said.
Proposed floor-plans for the building in the RFP include a multipurpose room and office for the Conneaut Municipal Court, a council meeting space, conference room and a number of offices.
An addition would have to be constructed for an elevator and a second set of stairs.
Eventually, a guaranteed maximum price for the project will be presented to council, Gallagher said.
City Council President Jon Arcaro expressed concerns about the expansion for the elevator eliminating parking spaces in City Hall’s parking lot.
“Parking is a premium there, and right there, it’s going to take up ... a significant portion of that parking lot,” Arcaro said.
The addition will remove a row of parking, Gallagher said.
The city will have to do a RFP for non-governmental entities that would like to move into the building, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“Before any kind of construction contract or authorization would be given, that leasing process will take place,” he said. “That leasing process has to take place based on some kind of numerical reality, so we can’t begin to have that discussion until we have some at least round numbers to deal with.”
In other business
• Council approved this year’s paving program at a special meeting after the work session.
Dorman Road will be chip-sealed from the Interstate 90 overpass to the railroad tracks, with a maximum price of $90,610.
The ordinance was introduced at a special meeting in late August, but was not voted on at the time because not enough council members were present at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.