Conneaut Creek access for kayaks in the works

CONNEAUT — Plans have been made to spend $45,000 to help businesses impacted by planned periodic closures of Conneaut Creek.
Conneaut Port Authority Chair George Peterson spoke to council at a work session last week about how to utilize funds from Norfolk Southern to compensate for business impacts from the planned replacement of the railroad bridge across Conneaut Creek.
The bridge was built in 1902 and 1903, with significant component replacement and strengthening work done on the bridge since then, Norfolk Southern Director of Strategic Communications Thomas Crosson said in an email. The bridge is 1320 feet long, he said.
The work on the bridge has been structured to minimize disruptions to residents, Crosson said.
“The vast majority of the work will take place on the bridge site,” Crosson said in the email. “Trucks will be required to take specific routes through town depending on what they are hauling.”
Because of the work on the bridge, Conneaut Creek will be periodically closed to river traffic. The closures are expected to impact Conneaut Creek Float and Fly, a business that offers kayak and canoe trips along Conneaut Creek.
The primary route along the creek inthe summer is from Conneaut Creek Float and Fly’s location on Welton Road to an access point on Woodworth Road, Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
Hockaday said he and Peterson had discussions about what could be done and the cost of those changes.
Peterson said improvements were planned to a ramp leased by the Fish and Game Club, in addition to work on the parking lot and placing a shed at that location. The improvements would allow the creation of a route from Woodworth Road to the public dock in the harbor.
“All this we’re going to do at no charge to [Conneaut Creek Float and Fly] so that they can maintain their viability for the two years they’re going to have interruption,” Peterson said.
He said electricity will have to be run to the shed, and the parking lot will be improved, he said. Work will also be done on the ramp at Woodworth Road.
Another shed will be installed on the public dock, near the old launch ramp, Peterson said.
“We’re putting a floating dock in there, as well as a kayak launch ramp,” he said.
NS provided the city with $45,000 to offset economic impact from the bridge replacement, which will be used for the improvements. The funds have been placed in a special fund, Hockaday said.
Peterson said the Port Authority plans to start on the work as soon as they can.
“For the most part, even early spring and summer this year, the river is not going to be closed to traffic,” Hockaday said. “It’s once they start doing work above the river, where there’s a hazard of stuff falling in the river and hitting somebody traveling by kayak underneath it, that’s when it’s going to be closed.”
Work on replacing the bridge is not allowed to impact any fishery seasons, Hockaday said. The window for construction coincides with the time Conneaut Creek’s Float and Fly uses that section of the river, he said.
“When it’s closed during the summer time for that work season, it’s going to be impactful,” he said. “Our goal is to mitigate that.”
