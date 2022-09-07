CONNEAUT — Members of Conneaut Council toured the city’s Public Works Department at a work session on Tuesday night.
Public Works Manager Joe DiBell showed council around the facility, located at the intersection of Broad and 16th streets.
The department’s office is a construction trailer installed at the site in the mid-1990s, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“It’s cold in the winter and hot in the summer,” DiBell said. “The wind blows right through these windows, but it’s working.”
Hockaday said part of the reason Public Works employees don’t wear uniforms is because they don’t have access to a locker room or place to change.
Public Works also serves as the city’s impound lot, Hockaday said.
The city’s street sweeper is designed for parking lots, and is constantly breaking down, DiBell said.
Hockaday said larger fuel tanks are needed at the facility and a larger building is needed for the department.
“We got millions of dollars of rolling stock here that’s sitting outside that we paid great money for, and it doesn’t last half as long as it should,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday praised DiBell and the employees at the Public Works Department.
“He’s got the thickest skin of anybody I’ve met in Conneaut,” Hockaday said. “Everybody’s unhappy all the time, and it’s hard to maintain the way you’re supposed to be all the time when the first word out everybody’s mouth is something caustic and horrific, all the time, without any empathy for what’s really happening.”
DiBell has to spend a lot of time telling people what they don’t want to hear, Hockaday said.
The city manager encouraged council members to hear both sides of issues before responding to comments from the public.
DiBell thanked council members for visiting the facility.
In other business:
• A re-zoning application has been submitted to council to have a Gore Road property rezoned from industrial to residential, Hockaday said.
Two nearby lots are zoned industrial, but have residential structures on them, he said.
“We have some really weird industrial zones within town,” Hockaday said. “We have about five different industrial zones. It’s kind of as if they circled the industrial stuff that was pre-existing.”
A hearing will have to be conducted on the request.
• Council President Jon Arcaro asked for an update on a proposal to move the crosswalk at State and Harbor streets to the west, in order to make the crossing safer for pedestrians.
The Ohio Department of Transportation wanted a study completed before they would move the crosswalk, Hockaday said. He said city employees will do the work themselves.
Hockaday said in the future he would like to have a set of lights installed that flash to alert drivers when someone is crossing the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.