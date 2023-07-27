CONNEAUT — A special meeting of Conneaut City Council will take place early next month to consider an ordinance that would raise council members’ pay.
The proposed ordinance would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. The last pay increase for council members was in the early 2000s.
Council member Nick Perkoski said he believes the ordinance is necessary.
“If we want to attract more people to run for our positions I really think we need to be offering a little bit more money to entice people,” Perkoski said.
When asked about the effect a pay increase would have on the budget, Finance Director John Williams said that it would be minuscule.
He said it would be about the equivalent to fire and police overtime for a month.
Council members are currently paid $500 per month, and the council president is paid $600 per month. The proposed ordinance would increase that to $1,000 and $1,200 per month, respectively.
Council President Jon Arcaro said he does not believe now is the correct time to attempt to raise council members’ pay.
“It’s a timing and an optics issue when we are trying to pass multiple levies in the city,” Arcaro said.
Council member Tammy Ledford said it will always be an optics issue when it comes to these topics.
After a vote to declare the ordinance an emergency failed, Perkoski called for a special meeting to consider the ordinance, with the support of Ledford and council member Rick Gaugh.
The special meeting will take place on Aug. 7, after council’s regularly scheduled work session.
In other business:
• Debbie Tisdale was honored for her work serving as a deputy traffic clerk.
Conneaut Municipal Court Judge Nicholas Iarocci described Tisdale as an outstanding and dedicated employee.
• D-Day Conneaut will take place again this year, and council approved an ordinance allowing the event to use Lakeview Park from Aug. 17-19. There will also be road closures associated with the event.
