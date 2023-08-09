CONNEAUT — City Council tabled a proposed increase in council member salaries at a meeting on Monday night.
Council member Nick Perkoski moved to table the ordinance at a special meeting which took place to consider the proposal.
“I don’t want to [create] a distraction from the levies, I know that was brought up in last session,” he said. “The levies are very important to the city. I want to stress that these are so important to the vitality of our city, with our roads, our schools, and the library. So I think it’s extremely important that we put our focus on that, and not this issue.”
Before the ordinance was tabled several council members spoke about the proposal.
Council President Jon Arcaro said the ordinance’s proposed emergency clause violated the city charter, which states that changes to council pay cannot be approved by emergency.
He also shared a comparison of the rates of pay of Conneaut City Council and other councils around the area.
Conneaut council members are paid $500 per month, and the council president is paid $600 per month. The proposed change would double council’s pay, to $1,000 per month for council members and $1,200 for the council president. The change would have taken place for the next city council, starting in 2024. Monday’s meeting was the last chance to approve the ordinance in time for the pay raise to go into effect for the upcoming council.
“Our council, like our city manager, is already the highest-paid governing body in Ashtabula Council, excluding the county commissioners and the Ashtabula Township Trustees, whose salaries are set by state formula, based on their operating budget,” he said. “So Geneva city, with a population of 5,903, pays their council $3,000 per year for ward members, and the president $3,360 per year. Ashtabula city, with a population of 17,806, pays their salary for council at $2,400 for the wards and $2,600 for the president. I thought, let’s go one step further, to across the border, the city of Erie, Pennsylvania, population 94,000. They pay their council, beginning in 2024, $6,000 per year, as a base, to $12,000 a year, depending on experience, of three years.”
Perkoski said Ashtabula City Council members also have the ability to receive city benefits, which is a significant value.
Council member Terry Moisio said he is opposed to the ordinance, based on cuts in funding the city is receiving from the state.
“There’s never a good time to discuss a pay raise for city council, but there is an appropriate time,” he said.
Moisio said he could not vote for an increase in council pay knowing that he is running for re-election.
Perkoski said he believes the move is necessary to draw more candidates to run for council, and that it should be discussed further at a work session after the November election.
