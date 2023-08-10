CONNEAUT — City Council received an update on the status of the city’s dredged material facility at a work session on Monday night.
Council member Nick Perkoski recently toured the site.
“It was quite impressive, the tour, to see the vastness of it, to know why all those trucks were going down there,” he said. “It was very informative.”
Next week, the contractor will be hauling gravel within the dock to construct gravel roads for the facility, City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
“The week after that was set up as kind of an overage week, if we had a lot of wet weather, we have some rain make-up days we might have to pick up here,” Hockaday said. “But I’m hoping by the end of that week, the week of the 21st, we’ll be concluded on hauling, and then we are looking at doing restoration pieces.”
City employees were able to patch some of the larger potholes on Broad Street, north of Lake Road, as a temporary step until the road is resurfaced.
“We’re working on resurfacing the resurfacing portion, north of Lake Road, down into the harbor, right up to the gravel dock,” Hockaday said. “We’re working on some pricing, I want to see if they can do crack-filling along the entire route. There were a couple patches, south on 7, this would be south of 90, that are some soft spots near the shoulder that I want to see touched up.”
Hockaday said someone has spoken to the contractor about their responsibilities on Hatches Corners Road, and he spoke to the Ashtabula County Engineer regarding that.
He said he is waiting for a final start date for the dredge cycle from the Army Corps of Engineers.
“Tentatively, it has been stated as Sept. 15,” Hockaday said.
Additional information is available on the city’s website about the facility, Hockaday said.
“It’s just got a basic summary, it’s got a little construction thing ... it’s got a couple links to economic impact analyses,” he said.
In other business:
• Hockaday said the contractor selected to work on the Madison Street project has been compiling a list of sub-contractors, which must be submitted to the county before work can start.
A meeting is scheduled with the post office for today, Aug. 10, to discuss what impact the project will have on the office.
“The library has started their section of the work,” Hockaday said. “Union Industrial Contractors is out there, doing that work, so it’s nice to see a little bit of movement, and we are off to the races.”
The city’s portion of the project should hopefully start in two week or so, he said.
“That is a multi-part project, there’s sidewalks, street-scaping, some decorative lighting pieces, in addition to, there’s a water line underneath Madison Street, there’s about 400 feet of water line that’s going to be taken out and replaced there,” Hockaday said.
The project will see Madison Street reconstructed with new brick between Broad and Buffalo streets.
