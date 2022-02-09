CONNEAUT — At a work session on Monday, Conneaut City Council and City Manager Jim Hockaday discussed potential improvements to the city’s port district.
Hockaday said the waterfront area was identified as an underinvested asset in the city’s 2017 comprehensive plan.
A number of new entrepreneurial opportunities took place in the waterfront area last year, Hockaday said.
“I can tell you for 2022, there are probably just as many or more that are slated to start in that same area,” Hockaday said. “It continues to be an area of positivity for the city, and we want to continue to cultivate that.”
Meetings have taken place with investors in the area to discuss improvements to the area.
The group conducted a branding enterprise with the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hockaday said.
The group settled on calling the area the Conneaut Port District, Hockaday said.
The city has partnered with the Ashtaubla County Convention and Visitors Bureau to apply for funds from the county for branding for the area, utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Hockaday said.
“I think it’s a really important piece, not only for Conneaut but for the county, to cleanly and clearly identify areas where they’re kind of tourism oriented,” Hockaday said.
The district would stretch from Conneaut Township Park to the deepwater port, and from the south frontage of Lake Road north to the waterfront, Hockaday said.
Among the potential improvements to the area is a different type of decorative street light from other parts of the city, Hockaday said.
“When we talk about the port district, we’re talking about kind of a broad area,” he said.
Hockaday said dedicated tourism areas tend to need a little more to thrive than a traditional residential area. Popular tourism areas usually have some kind of financial structure around them, he said.
The city is also requesting funds from the state capital budget for work on the Port of Conneaut Marine Memorial Park, Hockaday said. The park is located at the corner of Park Avenue and Day Street.
Canadian National has offered the city a Hulett bucket, Hockaday said. Huletts were large machines used to offload ore from ships.
The city’s request from the state capital budget would pay for rehabilitation of the park and restoration of the Hulett and the placement of it at the park.
“George Hulett is from Conneaut, and I think it’s a little bit of an affront to the Hulett family that we don’t have one here,” Hockaday said.
The precursor to the Hulett machine was also created by a Conneaut native, he said.
Fourth Ward Council person Thomas Kozesky said in the past there was a plan to display the Hulett, but it never came to fruition.
The city also recently received $850,000 from a previous state capital budget for sewer and water line installation along Naylor Boulevard.
Hockaday said the Conneaut Port Authority has been working on final permits to construct a new transient marina in the area. The marina would require both water and sewer service, he said.
Hockaday said he would like construction work to start on the project this year.
