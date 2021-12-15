CONNEAUT — Work is progressing on Conneaut’s 2022 budget, with discussions about the city’s capital projects continuing at a work session before Monday night’s regular meeting.
City Manager Jim Hockaday discussed potential options for a new generator for city hall.
Hockaday said the existing generator at the building provides power to the dispatching center, the fire department and a number of select outlets throughout the building. The current generator is reaching its end of life, Hockaday said.
One option is a diesel generator larger than the current model, which would cost $205,000. The second option is a smaller generator with a capacitor bank that would provide uninterrupted power to the building. It would cost $345,000, and use natural gas instead of diesel.
Both options would resolve the issue of parts of city hall not having back-up power, which is part of the reason the price is so high, Hockaday said..
“They’re two very different proposals,” Hockaday said. “One is a pretty advanced proposal that would also protect our electronic equipment and other critical components.” The capacitors would make sure electronics in city hall are not damaged by outside power issues, Hockaday said.
Council President Jon Arcaro asked Hockaday to secure a quote for a natural gas powered generator without the capacitors. Hockaday said a generator large enough to power the building without the capacitors would require a larger natural gas line to be installed to serve it.
“The biggest issue we need to address is, when the power goes out, this building needs to be able to operate,” Hockaday said. “And every office needs to be able to operate. Not just a select few.”
Council also discussed the cost of purchasing a new street sweeper. Previously, Hockaday said he was seeking a better trade-in value for the city’s street sweeper. He said he was unable to secure another quote, and suggested budgeting $295,000 for the purchase of a new street sweeper.
The current street sweeper is insufficient for the city’s needs, Hockaday said.
In other business:
• At a meeting after the work session, Second Ward Councilperson Terry Moisio moved to table an ordinance that would reduce the amount of credit given to people who reside in Conneaut but pay income tax in other areas.
The city has a 1.65 percent income tax, and currently, anyone who pays income tax to another city receives credit for up to the entire amount. The proposed ordinance would cut that credit in half.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams estimated the move would raise around $200,000, which would go to the city’s public works department.
At a work session before the event, Moisio said he has heard a number of complaints since the ordinance was announced. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation among his reasons for not wanting the measure passed now. “I’m not completely against it, I just don’t think now is the time,” Moisio said. “I would like to see us look at this in a couple more months. Let’s see where we’re at with everything, and just take it one step at a time.”
Third Ward Councilperson Joe Emery seconded Moisio’s motion to table the ordinance, and said in the work session he agreed with Moisio’s concerns.
“I don’t think it’s the time, with rising inflation,” Emery said. “I agree that we need the money, but at the same time, I think it’s short-sighted.”
Moisio and Emery were the only two votes in favor of tabling the ordinance.
At the work session Councilperson-at-large Nick Perkoski said the decrease in staffing at the city’s public works department is showing in the quality of Conneaut’s roads.
Council President Jon Arcaro said he feels the ordinance is a fair solution. “But, obviously, everybody, vote your conscience,” Arcaro said.
Moisio suggested having people vote on the issue, or creating an additional levy. “It’s a failure of the tax code,” he said.
The ordinance could be voted on at a meeting later this month.
• The city received a $198,000 grant from the state of Ohio to replace a sewer line beneath the railroad tracks on Buffalo Street. The grant will pay for construction on the project. The city will have to pay for engineering costs for the project. The line is not in good shape, Hockaday said.
“It allows us to get more done,” Hockaday said. “We have a lot of needs in the areas of water and sewer. Any time we can offset those costs to the residents directly and still get things done, then that’s our goal.”
