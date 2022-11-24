CONNEAUT — City residents could see a small increase in their water and sewer bills in 2023, after City Council and the City Manager discussed rate increases at a Monday work session.
City Manager Jim Hockaday proposed an increase of 3 percent in sewer and water rates.
Water rates are handled by the city manager’s office, and sewer rates are handled by council, Hockaday said.
“In the past, we have attempted to keep that first 2,000 gallons rate the same, and we’ve feathered up the increases on the higher consumption levels,” he said. “We’re not doing that this time because we’ve held that base rate the same for, I believe ... four years.”
About 35 percent of customers are on the base rate, Finance Director John Williams said.
“It’s about a 60-cent change on the first 2,000 gallons,” he said.
Williams said the average water user in the city uses between 3,600 and 5,000 gallons of water a month.
A person using 4,000 gallons a month would pay an additional $1 per month, he said.
“Just the rise in the cost of chemicals, electricity, just everything down at that water plant is going up,” Williams said. The fee increase would go to pay for operations of the city’s water treatment plant, he said.
Costs of chemicals used in water treatment have increased by about 50 percent, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said he believes utility rates should increase every year.
“Costs never go down, and I think that’s a function of all economies,” he said. “You need to keep pace with your inflation. If you stop raising rates, what happens is, you get to the point where you need to commit to a major capital project because it’s part of your Ohio EPA permit to operate your drinking water facility, your waste water facility, and all of the sudden you’re doing a 20-percent increase. In my experience, the 20-percent increase is when the pitchforks and lanterns come out.”
Williams said each time the city has increased water rates they have done a comparison with other water providers, and the city has had a 50-percent lower rate than nearby communities.
The sewer increase would also be approximately $1 per month.
Councilman Terry Moisio said council does its best to keep rates as low as possible.
Council members who were present at the meeting were supportive of the changes.
