CONNEAUT — City Council was briefed on variety of proposed changes to the city’s policy manual at a Monday night work session.
City Manager Jim Hockaday laid out a few proposals from the city’s insurance company for updates to the personnel manual.
The city conducts driver’s license checks on anyone who is required to drive a vehicle for work, but that is not stated in the manual, he said.
“We still had a stock piece of language in there saying that we offer light duty,” he said. “Light duty might be offered in some cases where someone has been injured and they’re seeking to return to work, and they would come do a different task that’s restricted to their current capabilities.”
Hockaday said the city has had bad experiences with light duty in the past.
“It has been our policy, I can’t tell you since when, for over a decade, that we don’t offer light duty, but we don’t state that in our personnel manual, so we need to update the personnel manual to reflect our practice in that case,” he said.
The policy manual also states that the Conneaut Police Department will conduct traffic control for any road work.
But in practice, each department conducting road work either does traffic control or requests help from another department.
“It’s another one of those where the practice doesn’t match the actual manual, so we just need to update the language,” Hockaday said.
The city also does not have a military leave or religious observance policy, or a policy for employees to refuse to fill out a health history when the city is bidding on insurance coverage.
“It’s been at least seven years since we’ve done any update the employee manual,” he said.
In other business:
• Council discussed the size of the paving levy to be placed on the November ballot.
In May, voters rejected a proposed 4.75 mill replacement levy.
“I come from experience doing levies and stuff, but I cannot predict how this city is going to vote in November,” Coouncil member Tammy Ledford said.
Council member Terry Moisio said he was leaning toward a renewal of the current 2.75-mill levy.
“We have the library levy on, the commissioners just increased our license plate tax by $5, and I don’t know what else is out there,” Moisio said. “I agree with Tammy, it may be challenging.”
Hockaday said the city would still need more resources if the 3-mill levy were to be approved, and voters would be unlikely to approve an additional paving levy after approving an increase.
Moisio said he will be scheduling a public works committee hearing for later this month to make a decision on what to recommend.
• Council member Oakey Emery raised the prospect of increasing council’s pay.
Council members are currently paid $500 a month, and the president is paid $600 per month, Finance Director John Williams said.
Emery suggested paying council $1,000 per month, and paying the council president $1,200 per month.
“It’s really the same thing on an inflation-adjusted basis, and it hasn’t been done in almost 20 years,” Williams said.
Hockaday said recruiting quality people with the best interest of the community in mind gets more difficult every year.
“If that is the difference between having people saying, ‘Yes, I’m willing to serve on council,’ and, ‘no, I’m not,’ I think it’s a worthwhile venture,” he said. “When I’ve seen local communities suffer, it’s when no one wants to run for council. It’s a difficult job.”
No decision was made, but a resolution may be introduced in first reading at council’s meeting on Monday.
