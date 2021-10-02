CONNEAUT — Road work on Route 20 is still on pace to be completed in late October, Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said at a joint meeting between the Conneaut City Council and the Conneaut School Board on Wednesday night.
Work on Route 20 has switched sides, with traffic traveling along the north side of the road and crews working on the south side of the road, Hockaday said. Traffic is still restricted to eastbound traffic only. Traffic will be open to both directions at the end of October.
Hockaday said if the weather remains warm enough, the final course of asphalt will either be applied to the section of Route 20 this fall, or next year, when the Ohio Department of Transportation resurfaces Route 20 from the North Kingsville line to the Viaduct Bridge.
“If It’s in the 60s and 70s, we’ll get it down,” Hockaday said. “Our hope is that, if the weather hangs with us, that by that first week of November, it’ll be fully surfaced and then it’ll just be done.”
Either way, the road will be open to two-way traffic during the winter, he said.
The closure of Chestnut Street, south of Lakeshore Primary School, is on track to be finished by the end of October, Hockaday said. The completion date of the project slipped slightly due to issues with getting the needed supplies, he said.
Hockaday said the city is hoping to have seal coating work on Dorman Road, adjacent to Conneaut Middle and Gateway Elementary schools, done on a Saturday so that it will not disrupt the schools. There will also be a transition between Dorman Road and Gateway Avenue, in order to facilitate drainage, Hockaday said.
Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley said the district would like to order signs similar to ones that were installed in front of Lakeshore Primary.
In other business
• Riley said former Geneva Area Schools Superintendent Eric Kujala will start work on Monday. Kujala will be focusing on maintenance, safety and security, she said. Kujala will be working with the school safety committee, Riley said.
The district will be applying for a school safety grant, Riley said.
“We can get up to $100,000 per building,” she said. “[Kujala] has come with a wealth of ideas, a lot of which have price tags, but we wanted to get it now while the money is there.”
The district has committed to a security system upgrade for Lakeshore Primary, Riley said. If the district receives the grant, security systems around the district can be upgraded.
• As of Wednesday night, the Conneaut Area City Schools has had eight COVID-19 cases among students, and there are currently 14 quarantined students, Riley said.
“I would say the masks are helping, because these numbers are very low,” Riley said.
Without masks, 17 Lakeshore Primary students would have been quarantined instead of two, she said.
Hockaday said the number of COVID-19 cases among city employees has been relatively low so far.
