CONNEAUT — Council approved purchasing a pair of 2024 Ford F-550 pickup trucks from Greg Sweet.
One truck will be for the city’s public works department, and another will be for the water department.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the water department vehicle will replace an existing vehicle, and will include the chassis and upfit.
The city may look to do a lease-purchase on the vehicle at the next meeting in order to pay off the vehicle over five years, he said.
The vehicle for public works is a dump truck that includes a plow and salt spreader, Hockaday said.
Greg Sweet submitted the lowest and best bid, he said.
In other business:
• There will be no truck traffic heading through the city for the dredge facility this week, due to D-Day Conneaut taking place later this week.
“We only anticipate a couple days of work after D-Day week, here, to basically make up for some rain days that we had,” Hockaday said. “We’re looking for a tentative substantial completion date of Aug. 28.”
• The contractor working on the city’s 2023 paving program is expecting to mobilize in the last week of August.
Hockaday said they will work on the milling and resurfacing on the streets that council has approved, then they will start working on resurfacing Broad Street, north of Lake Road, after the dredge project finishes.
Work also started this week on South Ridge Road East, he said.
About a quarter mile of the road was worked on on Monday, Hockaday said. A polymer material and asphalt grindings is being combined with the road surface.
Hockaday said the work is expected to be finished late this week or early next week.
• Council approved appointing Joseph Zappitello to the Conneaut Port Authority board.
