CONNEAUT — City Council approved a number of resolutions and ordinances at a meeting on Monday night.
An ordinance to seek bids for the construction of the first phase of the city’s dredged material reclamation facility was approved by council. The facility will allow sediment dredged from Conneaut Harbor to be separated into its component parts.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the project is a long time coming. A bill banning dumping dredged material into Lake Erie was passed in 2015, and went into effect in 2020, Hockaday said.
The project will include a clay cap on the site, along with initial substructures and outlets into Conneaut Creek, Hockaday said.
This bid process will be longer than usual, with a pair of mandatory meetings for any contractor planning to submit a bid, Hockaday said.
“The first is a mandatory pre-bid meeting for all contractors wishing to be interested in this to discuss the design and drawings,” Hockaday said. “The second will actually be an on-site walk-through. Both will be mandatory for anyone to participate.”
Hockaday said Congressman Dave Joyce secured additional $2.7 million for dredging of Conneaut Harbor.
“That will go a long ways in terms of returning us back to normal,” he said.
A bid from United Survey, Inc. to line portions of the sewer main along Route 20 was approved, with a maximum price of $512,690. Hockaday said the project involves lining sewer lines between State and Bartlet streets on Route 20, lining portions of 71 sewer laterals, and restoration of a number of manholes.
The city’s paving program for 2022 was also put out to bid. The city seeks a bid based on unit price every year, and then council can make their final selection on what streets are to be paved, Hockaday said.
Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the city has about $677,000 available for road work this year.
In other business
• Council approved a pair of resolutions opposing a pair of bills under consideration in the Ohio legislature.
The first, House Bill 563, would limit local regulation of short-term rental properties.
“My concerns with it are numerous,” Hockaday said.
He said the idea for the bill did not come from the industry, and the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Ohio Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus oppose the bill.
“That’s the industry itself saying this is bad for our product,” Hockaday said.
The second, House Bill 519, would prohibit sending inquiries to people who received an extended filing deadline and would eliminate penalties for people who are required to file income taxes but owe nothing, Williams said.
• Hockaday said the Center Road Bridge will be closed starting on April 18 while the bridge deck is replaced. The bridge will be closed for approximately 60 days, he said.
Vehicles will still be able to access CLYO, Hockaday said.
• Masks will now be strongly recommended instead of required in Conneaut City Hall, after an ordinance was approved by Council. Council President Jon Arcaro said the ordinance was amended to state that Council reserves the right to change the policy if circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic or CDC guidance change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.