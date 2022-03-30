CONNEAUT — City Council approved resolutions to seek bids for the demolition of a number of residential and commercial structures during a meeting Monday night.
Three commercial buildings and eight residential buildings are up for demolition.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said the commercial demolitions had the potential to cost more than $50,000 each, but doesn’t expect the price to be that high.
Council President Jon Arcaro said the commercial properties have been on the city’s radar for some time.
“This is long overdue, and I’m glad we finally got the funding to get these blighted properties mitigated,” Arcaro said.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Thomas Kozesky said the demolitions will be funded with taxpayer dollars.
“And these are property owners who have walked away from their properties,” Kozesky said.
He said the property owners have let these properties fall into such disrepair that taxpayers have to foot the bill to tear them down.
In other business
• Council passed a resolution to participate in the Ohio Department of Transportation’s salt purchasing program. Hockaday said the city participates in the program every year.
Hockaday said the city will attempt to stockpile as much salt as possible.
“We just fundamentally believe, next year, that there’s a limited chance that prices won’t go up, so we’re trying to take in as much as possible this year under favorable pricing,” Hockaday said.
• Hockaday said he is applying for a grant to fund a lead service line-mapping project for the city’s water department.
The city is required to complete a map by 2024.
“This is going to be part of an ongoing discussion with council,” Hockaday said. “Whether we receive the grant or not, it’s something that we have to complete in the future, so this is a big deal.”
The city’s water is treated so it cannot eat away at lead pipes and create health issues, Hockaday said.
• The Center Road bridge is scheduled to be closed beginning April 18, Hockaday said.
“If they do close it earlier than that, it will be posted for either end for approximately two weeks,” he said. “It is a 60-day closure in which they are going to strip the asphalt decking off that bridge, replace the asphalt decking and approaches, as well as the guardrails on either side of that bridge.”
