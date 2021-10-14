Conneaut Council approves road work funding application, new member sworn in

BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
CONNEAUT — Conneaut City Council approved an ordinance on allowing the City Manager to apply for funds for improvements to Broad Street between Route 20 and Jackson Street.
The ordinance allows City Manager Jim Hockaday to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and Local Transportation Improvement programs, according to the ordinance.
About $1.8 million of the cost of the project will be covered by an Ohio Department of Transportation Small Cities Grant, a $335,000 OPWC grant and a $150,000 zero percent interest loan.
The project will be actionable after July 1, 2022, and would include the full reconstruction of Broad Street from Route 20 to Jackson Street, Hockaday said.
In other business:
• Councilperson Nick Perkoski was sworn in by Conneaut Municipal Judge Nick Iarocci. Perkoski was appointed to council at a special meeting last week after Angel McVoy resigned.
McVoy was not seeking re-election, and Perkoski was running unopposed for the seat. Perkoski previously served as an at-large member of council.
After Perkoski was sworn in, Iarocci praised him.
“I find him to be extremely reasonable, open-minded, hard working, dedicated and committed to the city of Conneaut,” Iarocci said.
Council President Jon Arcaro welcomed Perkoski back to Conneaut City Council.
Perkoski said he was happy to be back on council, serving the city.
• Conneaut Resident Mitchell Brandau spoke out against a recent ordinance passed by council, which sets days of the week for residential trash pickup. Brandau compared trash pickup to mail and package deliveries, and asked if the city will regulate those deliveries the way they have regulated trash pickup.
Brandau said the ordinance restricts free enterprise, which must be kept intact. He asked if council plans to institute a single hauler system.
Arcaro said the city is not going to a single-hauler system.
“I’ll hold you to it,” Brandau said.
Brandau said he is very concerned with the city attempting to control citizens. He also asked council to pave Sherman Street.
• Trick-or-treating will take place in Conneaut between 5 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, Hockaday said.
