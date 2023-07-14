CONNEAUT — Work is expected to start any day on the Conneaut Public Library’s new amphitheater project.
Stakes have been laid out on the lawn south of the library for the location of a planned facility.
Library Executive Director Kathy Zappitello said shovels will go into the ground this week.
Work will start being done on the site to prepare for the construction of the amphitheater and concession stand, she said.
The amphitheater itself is a kit, that will be customized to the library’s order, Zappitello said.
“We picked our colors and our roofline and things of that nature,” she said. “Then, our subcontractors are now going to be able to get to work on the concession stand and that building underneath [the amphitheater], and adding in some of those other features the board decided on.”
Those features include a wall in the back of the amphitheater, in order to facilitate plays, and restrooms.
“We’re very excited,” Zappitello said. “To watch literally years of work coming to fruition, it’s an unimaginable joy.”
The amphitheater kit is currently scheduled to be delivered in September or October.
“It could always arrive earlier ... but you’re going to see a lot of work come in before that,” she said. “The real work that’s going on right now is the meeting between where the library project ends and the city’s project begins.”
The city is currently undertaking a project to improve and expand a block of Madison Street.
Zappitello said the library has had to place some of its design decisions on hold waiting for the final designs of the Madison Street project.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said Madison Street will be replaced from Buffalo to Broad streets.
“It’s going to augment it, widen it out, add some additional slant parking on the north side of the road, facing the library,” Hockaday said. “It also puts in streetscaping and some electrical, decorative lighting.”
The county has to approve the final construction award from the city, and agreements with subcontractors need to be signed off, he said.
“These two projects will happen at the same time, essentially,” Hockaday said.
The road will remain brick, he said.
City Council President Jon Arcaro said he hopes the project will continue to progress on time.
“That’ll be a nice project for that area, there by the library,” he said.
Zappitello said the decisions that still need to be made for the library project involve how the two projects will mate together.
“So there’s a lot of mathematical good guess-work going on right now,” she said. “That’s a very long and complicated way to say we have to figure out what that all looks like as we meet up to Madison Street.”
She said she has learned a lot from participating in the project, because it is so different from her usual work as a library director.
“My joke I keep doing at these construction meetings is, ‘Oh, we’re going to be really good at this the next time,’” she said.
Grant funds the library has received for the project will cover the majority of the amphitheater project, but not everything the library would like to do with the property, Zappitello said.
“It’s just not going to be enough funds to really make our civic gathering space congruent with civic gathering,” she said. “So I’ve got a lot more work to do. So now that that amphitheater footprint is there, I’m able to now put measurements down and conceptualize, what does my footprint for our front porch need to be for our flags?”
Participants will have to talk about how people will access the civic gathering space, Zappitello said.
“We’re adding a park to these grounds, and what does that need to look like and to feel like for people to gather here?” she said. “That is planning under a different scope and mindset that I’ve never done before, but I find it very interesting, and we’re going to work through the challenges.”
Zappitello said she hopes to use the experience she’s gained working on the amphitheater to build on the next steps the library has planned.
Among things being planned is sculpting the hillside along Broad Street to give people better places to view the soapbox derby qualifer event that takes place every year in Conneaut.
“That is such an important event,” Zappitello said. “It’s an honor to have a national organization have a regional qualifier in our town of Conneaut, Ohio. We cannot let that go, and not only let it go, but we need to enhance the experience.”
Programming at the amphitheater is expected to launch next spring.
“We’re chomping at the bit, here,” Zappitello said. “We have a strategic plan and a survey that we will launch in the fall. We’re going to be asking the community’s input for what they would like to see there, and we will work together to make sure that we’re building programming that is reflective of the needs of our community.”
The amphitheater will also be a civic gathering space.
The library may have to change the way they program and change how they use their internal space, she said.
“We’re excited, and we hope to utilize a lot of local talent too, and then also bring in some experts and some other fun things,” Zappitello said. “We want to promote local bands, we want to promote open mics, we want to promote creativity and individualism.”
This project has been in the works for 30 years, she said.
“I have board members that sit on this board, that sat on this board 30 years ago with this vision,” Zappitello said. “We just went through a pandemic, we’re not waiting anymore. We’re going, going, going, going, getting things done.”
