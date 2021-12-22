CONNEAUT — After feedback from the public, City Council voted to table an ordinance that would have reduced the income tax credit given to people who live in the city but work in other municipalities.
Currently, the city gives people who pay income tax to other municipalities credit up to the city’s 1.65 percent income tax. The ordinance that was tabled on Monday night would have reduced that credit to 50 percent, and the funds generated by the reduction would go to the city’s public works department.
Councilperson-at-large Nick Perkoski said he received quite a few calls and emails expressing concerns about the ordinance over the last week.
“I’m just not comfortable supporting this ordinance as it’s written,” he said.
Councilperson-at-large Tammy Ledford said she had received quite a bit of feedback from the public and could not support the ordinance. She said she appreciates input from the public.
“I also do want to say something about what we were trying to do, and that is to give a little bit of money, it would have raised about $200,000 a year, to go to our public works department,” Ledford said. Ledford said the number one complaint she gets from residents is the state of streets in the city.
“We were thinking that this would even the playing field a little bit,” Ledford said. “We weren’t going to do anything that wasn’t being done by other communities around us.”
Second Ward Councilperson Terry Moisio moved to table the ordinance and he, Ledford, Perkoski and Third Ward Councilperson Joe Emery voted in favor of tabling the ordinance. Council President Jon Arcaro, First Ward Councilperson Rick Gaugh and Fourth Ward Councilperson Thomas Kozesky voted against tabling the ordinance. Moisio and Emery were the lone votes in favor of a motion to table the ordinance at a meeting last week.
Moisio said he believes council needs to discuss options and have more public input on the issue.
“I want to thank the citizens that reached out to us and expressed their thoughts and opinions, and it helps us make our decisions,” he said.
In other business
• Council approved the city’s 2022 budget. City Manager Jim Hockaday said the majority of the city’s discretionary spending is included in the capital budget. A proposed new street sweeper for the public works department was removed from the capital budget due to council tabling the income tax credit reduction, Hockaday said.
After previous conversations regarding a generator for City Hall, Hockaday said he did not have time to secure a quote for the cost of running a larger natural gas line to the building in order to support a large enough natural gas generator. He suggested potentially revisiting the issue later in the year.
Hockaday thanked Conneaut Finance Director John Williams for his work on the budget.
• Monday night’s meeting marked the last meeting for Law Director Kyle Smith, who announced earlier this month that he was leaving the position.
Smith received a proclamation from council thanking him for his years of service, and was surprised by a visit from current and former assistant law directors and law office staff. Smith served as law director for the city from 1984 to 1995, and from 2015 to 2021.
Smith thanked City Council and the city’s administration.
“I’ve enjoyed the last seven years,” Smith said. “We’ve had some bumps at times, but I can say I’ve lived in Conneaut now for almost 40 years, and this is the best that I’ve seen it. And I think better days are ahead.”
• Monday night also marked Emery’s final meeting on council. He did not seek reelection in November, and will be replaced by his father, Oakey Emery, who was unopposed in November’s election.
