CONNEAUT — At a work session on Monday night, City Council discussed part of an ordinance that would set days for trash pickups in the city.
City Council has been discussing the issue for some time and hosted a public hearing earlier this year with trash haulers.
The days council tentatively agreed to are Mondays for zone one, which consists of everything in the city north of the Norfolk and Southern tracks. Tuesday would be pickup for zone two, south of the Norfolk and Southern tracks and west of Route 7. Zone three, south of the Norfolk and Southern tracks and east of Route 7, would have trash pickup on Wednesday.
The zones mirror the Conneaut Police Department’s districts, Council President Jon Arcaro said previously.
Arcaro said at the work session that the trash haulers had asked for a three day per week pickup schedule. City Manager Jim Hockaday said the change in rules would not apply to commercial accounts, so there would still be garbage trucks in the city on other days of the week.
Council members spoke in favor of having the ordinance go through all three readings before being passed.
Councilperson Rick Gaugh raised the issue of when recycling would be picked up.
In other business
• Hockaday and council discussed how grant funds will be used to make Conneaut Creek more accessible to canoes and kayaks.
The project will include stairs and a slide to allow canoes and kayaks to be transported to and from the creek without damaging the bank, Hockaday said.
Arcaro expressed concerns about part of the structure extending into the creek being damaged by ice in the winter.
“I can see this getting destroyed,” he said. “I’m not worried about the pylons, but the wood structure would never survive an ice jam,” he said.
Hockaday said the designs could be altered so the part of the structure that could be damaged by ice in the winter could be removed. He also proposed adding additional gravel to the area south of the project to add parking to the area. He hopes to have the project finished this year. The stairs and slide would be located north of Conneaut Creek Float and Fly.
Public access to the creek is a big priority for the city, Hockaday said via text message on Tuesday. The area is already widely used by the public for fishing, kayaking and canoeing, he said.
Council will need to act on the proposal at an upcoming meeting.
