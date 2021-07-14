CONNEAUT — Issues from the last week were discussed at a City Council meeting on Monday night.
Bulent Bilgin, a representative of the Ohio Department of Transportation, attended the meeting virtually to ease concerns raised after two gas valves were struck on Route 20 on Thursday of last week.
City Manager Jim Hockaday laid out four requests last week after the gas valves were hit. One was an ODOT representative attending Monday’s meeting, another was an emergency contact for the contractor who was doing the work. The third request was to make sure that tractor trailers are able to make a left turn onto Gore Road to access a factory there, and the final request was to reduce the number of line strikes caused by the project.
Bilgin said contractors are required to call the Ohio Utilities Protection Service before digging.
“As a precaution, what we are doing is we are telling [the] contractor ‘you shall hand dig and find every utility, whatever it’s marked,’” Bilgin said. The contractor won’t be able to move forward until they find the marked utilities.
ODOT is speaking with Dominion to learn their side of the story, but the contractor says that the gas valves that were struck were marked incorrectly.
“It was a very significant hit, it was a major event,” Bilgin said. “Fortunately, nothing bad happened, but nonetheless, businesses were impacted.”
Bilgin said he does not expect more gas or water line hits moving forward.
The struck valves were marked as telecommunications, not a gas line, Hockaday said.
“It’s not completely resolved, but at the end of the day we know that there are businesses, J.D’s Pizza, there at the corner, was affected and obviously not able to operate,” he said.
The access to Gore Road will be monitored by ODOT inspectors, Bilgin said.
The city is also seeking to have new service lines installed on the 11 properties on the south of the impacted section of Route 20, Hockaday said.
“That way we know exactly where the water line is,” he said.
Bilgin said ODOT is looking into it, and is supportive of the project.
“I will work with the contractor,” he said. “I just received the scope from the designer today, and I will communicate with the contractor.” Bilgin said he thinks they should be able to do it.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said that having temporary traffic signals set up at either end of the site would not be feasible due to the number of residences and businesses along the work site.
“The problem is there are half a dozen businesses and almost 200 residents that directly access that work zone,” Hockaday said. “So if you’re pulling out mid-point on a workzone, how do you know which way the traffic is flowing at any one minute in time, and there are so many driveways in there, you would have to have a signal at the end of every driveway indicating which way to go, right or left.”
Closing the road entirely has also been suggested by people, but that also wouldn’t necessarily help, Hockaday said. Residents and businesses on that section of road have a right to access their property, and emergency vehicles have a right to access the hospital, he said.
“Unfortunately, its current outlay is really the only true outlay you can have,” Hockaday said. “It is a very difficult location to work in. So I do not envy ODOT, and I do not envy the contractor having to work in that tough zone.”
Bilgin said ODOT also considered temporarily expanding the road on the south side, but it was not feasible.
Additionally, a resident spoke at the meeting, stating that on a different work site on Route 20, she was given very short notice to move her car out of her driveway, or she would not be able to exit her driveway for several days.
Hockaday said for the project further east on Route 20, which is a project being undertaken by Dominion, a CT Consultants employee is on site during the project acting as the city’s inspector, and that inspector should be informed of any issues or concerns.
