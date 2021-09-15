CONNEAUT — Council members discussed a potential mask mandate for people entering City Hall at a Monday night meeting.
An ordinance on Monday’s agenda would strongly recommend people entering Conneaut City Hall wear a face covering of some sort, regardless of vaccination status. The ordinance was proposed at a work session last week.
Councilperson Rick Gaugh proposed an amendment to the ordinance to require face coverings, instead of strongly recommending them.
“With the Delta variant ... we need to do all we can to protect the public who visit City Hall,” Gaugh said. “We are requiring school employees and visitors and students to wear a mask regardless of vaccination, so why wouldn’t we, city leaders, require that at City Hall?” People come to City Hall for business, and others come in and volunteer their time for boards and commissions, he said.
Councilperson Joe Emery seconded the amendment, and agreed with Gaugh’s reasoning for it.
Councilperson Tammy Ledford said she is OK with either strongly encouraging or requiring masks.
“It’s hard that we went through all of this, everybody pushed for vaccinations ... and then I feel like we have to put ourselves out or do more for all the people who are choosing not to get vaccinated,” Ledford said. “It just makes me mad.”
Councilperson Terry Moisio said the COVID-19 case numbers in the city do not support requiring masks.
“I think it should be personal choice, if you want to wear a mask or not,” Moisio said. He said the city should review it and be prepared to look at it if the numbers justify it, and that the city shouldn’t over or under react.
Moisio expressed concerns over how the requirement will be enforced.
“There is no state regulations anymore,” he said. “There is no guidelines, there is no orders anymore, and it cannot be enforced.” Moisio asked if there will be civil repercussions if the city requires masks.
Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said some Ohio communities that have mandated masks, with a violation of the policy being a minor misdemeanor. Ledford and Moisio objected to a potential fine for violating a mask mandate.
“We have no health orders even backing us up,” Moisio said.
Moisio asked what would happen if a person was cited for not wearing a mask and that person failed to show up to court. Smith said issuing a warrant would be the next step in that hypothetical.
“We’re talking about jailing people for a mask,” Moisio said.
“Actually, we’re talking about jailing people for not obeying a court order,” Smith replied.
Moisio said he would like the public to weigh in on the issue.
Council President Jon Arcaro said his problem with the ordinance is the lack of consistency in face covering requirements between Conneaut Municipal Court, rules for city employees and the proposed ordinance for people entering the building.
Arcaro said he would like to take the coming week to get everyone on the same page to move forward in the proper manner.
Conneaut Municipal Court requires anyone entering the complex for court purposes to be checked for a fever, wear a face covering while in the building and sanitize their hands when they arrive. The order allows court employees to take face coverings off when they are working in the clerk’s office area, judge’s office, probation office or storage area.
Gaugh’s amendment passed, with Gaugh, Emery and Ledford voting in favor of it, but the ordinance itself was not voted on because two members of council were absent, which meant that votes to wave the three-reading rule and declare the ordinance an emergency could not be taken.
A special council meeting was scheduled for Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. to vote on a number of ordinances that could not be passed on Monday due to the absent council members.
In other business
• City Manager Jim Hockaday said the scheduled October completion for the work on Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut plaza has not changed.
The contractor should start working on the south side of the road soon, Hockaday said. The change in sides of the road should alleviate issues with people who live along the work site having access to their driveways, he said.
“They’re required to provide you access at all times,” Hockaday said. “So there might be a portion of time where there’s 15 or 20 minutes where the paver box is literally sitting in front of your driveway, that’s understandable. But anything over an hour, you probably need to talk to ODOT. If you don’t want to talk to ODOT directly, please call my office and I will talk to ODOT on your behalf.
“There’s no reason anybody should bear any kind of significant access issue, whether they’re getting prescription drugs or doctors appointments or whatever the case may be,” Hockaday said. There were two issues in the last week, Hockaday said. “I want to make sure that those people feel comfortable enough to contact their councilperson, contact my office, whoever, so we can contact ODOT and get it straightened out,” he said.
