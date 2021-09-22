CONNEAUT — After months of deliberation, City Council approved an ordinance on Monday to set days for trash pickup in the city.
Zone one consists of everything in the city of Conneaut north of Route 20, and will have trash pickup on Mondays. Zone two, which is made up of the area south of Route 20 and west of Route 7, will have trash pickup on Tuesdays, and zone three, south of Route 20 and east of Route 7, will have trash pickup on Wednesdays.
The ordinance was amended at Monday’s meeting to alter the dividing line for zone one, which was changed to Route 20 from the Norfolk and Southern, at the request of one of the trash haulers.
The ordinance is set to go into effect on Oct. 20, according to the city’s website.
The city has sought input from trash haulers on multiple occasions, including at a public meeting in June.
In other business
• Council passed an ordinance requiring everyone coming into Conneaut City Hall and remaining in the building to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status. The ordinance, which was introduced at a meeting last week, initially strongly recommended masks regardless of vaccination status, but was amended at a meeting last week.
Second Ward Councilperson Terry Moisio was the lone no vote on the ordinance. Previously, Moisio expressed concerns about how the requirement could be enforced without state health orders, and how the requirement could be enforced.
• City Manager Jim Hockaday said that work on Route 20 between Parrish Road and the Conneaut Plaza has switched sides of the road, and crews are now working on the south side of the road. Traffic is still limited to eastbound traffic only, he said.
There has been no change to the contractually scheduled finish time for the project, Hockaday said.
• Council approved assessing delinquent water, sewer and grass cutting bills to real estate taxes. There are about $2,500 in delinquent water and sewer bills that will be assessed and $1,500 in grass cutting fees and $300 in administrative fees. Conneaut Finance Director John Williams said the fees are somewhat in line with previous years.
If the assessments are not paid, the city will recoup its money when the property changes hands, Hockaday said.
