CONNEAUT — Council spoke extensively at a Monday night work session regarding a proposed insurance program to protect city residents from charges caused by water leaks.
At a recent meeting, a presentation was made to council regarding the program, which would charge users of the city’s water system a small fee, and would protect them from water charges in excess of their average water bill caused by a leak in their system.
Residents would be notified of the program before it began, and would have an opportunity to opt out.
Councilman Oakey Emery said he had received feedback from one resident, objecting to having to opt out of the program, instead of it being an opt-in program.
No other council members reported any feedback.
“The problem is, if you tell people it’s going to cost a dollar more, no one opts in,” City Manager Jim Hockaday said.
Council members also discussed what level of protection the city should select.
Councilman Terry Moisio suggested the city have residents covered for up to a $1,000 charge for excess water.
Finance Director John Williams said the city receives two to four calls from residents with high water bills due to leaks per week.
Hockaday said there are about $120,000 in overage charges per year. Currently, the city forgives half of a bill caused by a leak, and the user is responsible for the remaining half of the bill.
If this insurance policy went into effect, the city would no longer forgive half of high bills caused by leaks, Hockaday said.
Council President Jon Arcaro said, to play devil’s advocate, council did recently increase rates.
Moisio suggested a public works meeting on the plan, as well as a public hearing to allow city residents to comment on the program.
A public comment space will be placed on the city’s website to allow city residents to comment on the plan.
In other business:
• Moisio said he has received complaints about South Ridge Road East.
Hockaday said Public Works employees have been doing what they can, but it is difficult with the current conditions. When temperatures are continually below freezing and there is a snow-pack, gravel roads are smooth, he said.
City employees have been doing what they can with the largest potholes on gravel roads, but cars force the material out of the potholes in this weather, he said.
• Arcaro praised public works for the condition of the roads after a storm last week.
“Our roads were wet and clear,” he said. “When I crossed the line, for the keyboard warriors out there, into Pennsylvania, it was unbelievable. Snow-covered and a crazy trip to Erie. They hadn’t even touched them.”
