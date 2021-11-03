CONNEAUT — Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday presented a draft version of the city’s 2022 capital budget to City Council on Monday night.
The draft includes repairs to the City Hall roof and the replacement of the building’s backup generator. Hockaday recommended completing at least one of the projects this year. The city could purchase a generator for between $100,000 and $150,000, Hockaday said, but he recommended purchasing a generator with an uninterrupted service backup.
“The uninterrupted service backup is a system of capacitors that cleans both incoming utility power, but it also means that there’s less than a milisecond break in any service,” Hockaday said. “As we continue to add radio equipment, the dispatch center becomes ever more complex with computers, finance, certainly with servers and other things, any time we have power loss and we lose power and everything needs to reboot, the opportunity for a major, catastrophic issue with an electronic piece of equipment that costs a great deal more than the difference in price is possible.”
The uninterrupted service package would also reduce the amount of power the building uses by about 15 percent by evening out peaks in power usage, Hockaday said.
The current generator, which was original to the building, is at its end of its life, and is not large enough to power the entire building, Hockaday said. The $100,000 to $150,000 generator would be able to power all of City Hall, Hockaday said.
Hockaday said, with the supply chain issues, it would likely take six months for a generator to arrive.
Replacing the City Hall roof is expected to cost $244,000. Some patch work was done 20 years ago, Finance Director John Williams said.
“It’s not in good shape,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday said both projects need to be completed at some point. He recommended doing the generator first.
“If we defer these things, there’s always the opportunity that they become a critical issue immediately,” Hockaday said.
The draft budget also includes money for replacement of a two inch water line on Whitney Street, and funds for a lead and copper study for the water distribution department.
For the water filtration department, the top item was lighting in the sedimentation basin, for $12,000.
“There’s been inadequate lighting in there for years,” Hockaday said. One of the water filtration buildings needs a new roof priced at $100,000. Hockaday said if council chooses not to replace the roof, they should budget $10,000 to $20,000 for roof repair.
For the sewer department, the draft budget includes $379.000 for sewer lining on Route 20 from Chestnut to Harbor streets.
“We’ve typically tried to budget, in the last couple years, between $100,000 and $150,000 every year for sewer lining every year,” Hockaday said. “Obviously, this is a little upsized from that, but I think it’s something that’s worth doing.”
The sewer department also requested replacement of digester doors and windows for $20,000.
“It’s not a huge ticket item in the world of [the sewer department], but it definitely needs to be done,” Hockaday said.
The top two items on the public works department’s list of requests are two zero turn mowers and mechanics tools costing $18,000 and $15,000 respectively.
The police department is seeking $11,000 for replacement of two doors and a garage door, and $10,000 for vests, Tasers and cartridges for $10,000.
The department also asked for $19,500 for five body cameras and two car cameras.
The department requested that three vehicles be purchased in 2022, in addition to the three that were purchased at the start of 2021. Hockaday said they have received one of the vehicles that were ordered and another is being modified to meet the city’s specifications. He suggested ordering two new cars next year, in addition to the two that have arrived this year.
The fire department requested a new cardiac monitor, radio equipment and a UTV and accessories.
Council President Jon Arcaro said as council considers the capital budget requests, they should be aware of the potential budget impact of union contract negotiations and health insurance prices for 2022.
Hockaday said the city’s health insurance costs increased by 36 percent. Hockaday said department heads submit their capital budget requests to him, and he prioritizes the items and half of them to council and the list is then cut further.
