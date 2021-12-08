CONNEAUT — Conneaut City Council discussed a number of open issues at a meeting on Monday night.
City Manager Jim Hockaday presented a new version of the city’s draft capital budget to council at the meeting. This version was more slimmed down than an initial draft discussed by council at a November work session.
Hockaday said he is still waiting for an updated price on a new backup generator for city hall. He said he is also seeking a better price for the city’s street sweeper. The budget includes the purchase of a new, larger street sweeper that is more appropriate for the city’s needs, but the city was only offered $10,000 in trade-in value for their current model, he said.
The public works department initially presented a list of requests, but a new street sweeper was the No. 1 request, Hockaday said.
A work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Dec. 13, in order to discuss the final details of the budget for 2022, before the regular meeting of Conneaut City Council.
Council President Jon Arcaro asked Finance Director John Williams if the city would have to pass a temporary budget. Williams said a temporary budget would not be necessary.
In other business
• Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith announced he would be leaving his position effective January 1, 2022. Smith said this is his second time in the law director position. Smith served as Conneaut Law Director from 1984 to 1995, and then again from 2015 to the present.
“I gave Jim [Hockaday], then, a five-year commitment, [in 2015], and I’ve worked almost seven,” Smith said.
Smith said enjoyed working with everyone.
Smith said he plans to continue working in his private practice, and is willing to help the city on a contractual basis if needed.
“For the last several years, I’ve had a pretty delicate balance between my private practice, which I’ve run now for 30 years, and the city practice, and my own personal life,” Smith said. “And the balance is getting harder and harder to maintain, at least to my satisfaction.”
Smith said he doesn’t take the decision lightly, and believes the city is in a good position moving forward.
Hockaday thanked Smith for his work in Conneaut.
Hockaday said Assistant Law Director John Lewis is willing to assume the duties of law director. Hockaday recommended an increase in Lewis’ pay because he would assume a number of new duties as Law Director.
• Members of the Conneaut Planning Commission attended the work session to discuss proposed updates to the city’s zoning code, which includes changes related to transient lodgers and farm animals.
The updates must be approved by the Planning Commission. Then, council can host a public meeting, at which point council could vote on the proposed changes.
Arcaro said he had received questions about how the changes would apply to people renting seasonally.
Hockaday said people renting an accommodation for longer than 30 days is not a transient lodger, reflecting state law.
Arcaro asked for that information to be reflected in the proposed ordinance.
