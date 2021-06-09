CONNEAUT — At a work session on Monday night, City Council members and administrators discussed the city’s paving for the year.
City Manager Jim Hockaday said he hopes to add a layer of chip quality seal to Dorman Road, after the road was previously chip sealed.
“My estimate for that work is about $150,000,” Hockaday said.
He also recommended working on Day Street near Park Street, which would cost $80,000.
Another potential option for paving is the section of Gateway Avenue just east of Route 7, Hockaday said. The work is complicated by equipment buried in the road that monitors for stopped cars, he said.
“What that means is they’ve got to tear out the pavement, then tear out the matting and they have to reinstall the signal detection, so it can detect when cars are sitting at that intersection to operate the light,” Hockaday said.
The detector significantly increases the price of the work, Hockaday said.
The city bids paving in such a way that they can add to the list of streets if they have funds.
“It gives you kind of that a la carte menu, of, council wants to do this, council wants to do that,” Hockaday said. “If you want to appropriate some more money because you think you can squeeze one more road in, you can do that too.”
There is a potential for $30,000 in extra funds that could be added to the paving budget, city Finance Director John Williams said.
There are a number of other roads council discussed work on.
Councilperson Terry Moisio said he would like to see more side streets in the city paved.
Hockaday said the city tends to be conservative in its cost estimates, and can then add additional streets to the paving program later.
The Conneaut Fire Department’s Station Three is also scheduled to be paved this year.
