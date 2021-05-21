CONNEAUT — At a joint meeting on Wednesday night, Conneaut Council and Conneaut School Board met and discussed road work in various areas of the city.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said the city has had discussions with the contractor for the paving in front of Lakeshore Primary School.
“They have open items,” Hockaday said. “They’re disputing a thing or two, and we’re going to do our best to hold them accountable to hold them accountable for what they were contracted to do.”
Penny Armeni, president of the Conneaut School Board, said she is concerned about the area because there still aren’t lines on the road, which includes a new turning lane in front of the school.
Work will be done further south on Chestnut Street, between Smith Road and the railroad tracks. It is expected to be finished around mid-August, Hockaday said.
“Our goal is to be out of your way by the time school starts,” he said.
Hockaday said the work on Route 20 will is expected to be finished around mid-October.
Board Member Suzanne Bernardini said people have been complaining about the state of Route 20 for years, and are complaining about the work now that it’s being done.
“I really appreciate that the city has moved forward with the paving, in conjunction with ODOT,” Bernardini said. “It’s going to be lovely when it’s done.”
The stormwater system beneath the section of Route 20 is being replaced as well, Hockaday said.
On the topic of a school resource officer, Hockaday recommended speaking to council’s public safety committee.
Geneva and Ashtabula school districts have partnerships with their cities, Superintendent Lori Riley said. The Conneaut school district is exploring potential partnerships.
Councilperson Terry Moisio, who also works for the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, told school board members how the Sheriff’s Office partners with other districts for resource officers.
