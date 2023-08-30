CONNEAUT — City Council approved a set of revised rules for swimming pools at a Monday night meeting, after hosting a public hearing on the matter.
Conneaut Law Director John Lewis said the ordinance clarifies that if an above-ground pool has a removable ladder, has a ladder that can be locked in an upright position, or if it is enclosed by a deck and the ladder and stairs block any access to the pool and pool area, the pool does not need to be fenced in.
The ordinance also requires that portable pools with two feet or less of water in them be covered or drained when not in use, and pools 18 inches or deeper require a permit, he said.
The ordinance was read at multiple meetings prior to Monday night, and no one spoke in favor of or against it at the public hearing.
In other business:
• City Manager Jim Hockaday said trucking to the Conneaut Creek Dredge Material Facility will hopefully be finished by the end of this week.
“We’re at about 95 percent completion at this juncture,” he said.
There will still be a number of other steps that need to be taken in the project, including construction of some roads on the site, Hockaday said.
• The city’s paving program is set to start mobilization as early as next week, Hockaday said.
The city recently finished a project on South Ridge Road East, mixing a polymer into the gravel road.
“I’ve driven it, and it drives nice, but before I get too excited about it, I want to see how it gets through winter,” he said.
Council member Rick Gaugh asked if the city should put a top coat on top of it.
Hockaday said it would be nice if they could put a layer of chip-seal on top of the road.
He said it has been discussed with the city’s paving contractor, but city council will have to decide what to do, depending on available funding.
Council member Oakey Emery said he is curious to see how the road fairs with the forecasted heavy rains.
• Council voted to donate $1,000 to the Perch and Pilsner Festival, which is scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at Conneaut Township Park.
Council President Jon Arcaro said the donation is something city council has always done.
