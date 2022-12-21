CONNEAUT —Council approved the city’s 2023 budget at Monday night’s regular meeting.
Finance director John Williams said he is projecting a $4.8 million carryover for 2022, estimated revenue of $32.6 million, estimated expenses of $35.2 million in estimated expenses, with an estimated carry-over going into 2024 of $2.3 million.
He said he tried to be as conservative as possible with his estimates.
“We have almost 100 funds, four primary operating funds, 36 special revenue, almost 50 capital projects,” Williams said.
He gave a brief summary of a number of the capital projects planned for 2023, including new vehicles for public works, new radios for the police department, and work on the city’s dredged material reclamation facility.
Councilman Terry Moisio praised the city administration for the $4.8 million carryover.
Council also approved advances, the elimination of funds, and the last budget amendment of the year, to close out the year’s finances.
City Manager Jim Hockaday praised Williams and his staff for their work on the budget.
In other business:
• Council presented a proclamation to Clerk of Council Pamela O’Connell, who is retiring from the position at the end of the year, thanking her for her years of service.
According to the proclamation, O’Connell has attended and kept records for more than 1,000 work session and meetings.
Council President Jon Arcaro thanked O’Connell for her help when he took over as council president.
“I really appreciate all the help you gave me,” he said.
O’Connell thanked council for the honor of being allowed to serve as clerk.
“It has been a great pleasure,” she said. P’Connell said she started with the law director’s office in 1989.
• Independence Excavating has started work on the dredged material reclamation facility.
The group has been checking for compaction at the site of the facility, and is working on permits from the site they will be taking clay from to build the facility, Hockaday said.
“So they seem to be making pretty good progress,” he said. “They actually had a couple deliverables, in terms of physical pieces of equipment they’ve already delivered. We’ll start paying out those in January.”
