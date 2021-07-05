CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a craft fair on July 17 at the Conneaut Plaza.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with set-up starting at 7 a.m. on the morning of the 17th, according to a press release from the Chamber.
“We are very excited about our first ‘pop-up’ craft and vendor fair,” Chamber Board member Kaila Houser said in the statement. “We have decided to host the event at the Conneaut Save-a-Lot Plaza—to not only have a spacious area for our crafters to display and sell their goods—but to attempt to bring much-needed business to our west end merchants.”
The chamber is hosting the event at the plaza in an attempt to give a boost to businesses that have been suffering because of the closure of Route 20 to westbound traffic, according to the release.
Route 20 is open to eastbound traffic only while contractors replace the road from Parrish Road to near the plaza. City officials previously said the decision was made to keep the road open to eastbound traffic in order to make sure people could reach UH Conneaut if necessary.
The project is expected to be completed in October.
In June, business owners from the plaza attended a Conneaut Council meeting, to discuss issues created by the road closure.
“With the road construction, everybody is terribly struggling,” Save-a-Lot owner George Kolman said at the June meeting.
In the release, Houser said she hopes the event will bring people out to support the impacted businesses.
“Of course, we want our crafters to succeed,” Houser said in the release. “But we are also hoping that while you are there, you can stop at one of the local stores or restaurants and support them as well.”
Anyone interested in participating in the fair should call Houser at (440) 969-8001. There is a $30 fee per spot, and no electricity or generators will be provided. Vendors will have to provide their own tent, table and chairs, according to the release.
