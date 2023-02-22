CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Chamber of Commerce honored a number of local residents at the group’s annual dinner on Tuesday night.
Connie Naylor was recognized as the 2022 Citizen of the Year.
In a video, past Citizen of the Year Chuck Guglielmo introduced Naylor to the crowd.
Naylor said she was honored, humbled and surprised by being named Citizen of the Year.
“People always say, ‘Why did you come here,’” Naylor said. She and her husband had no ties to the community before moving here after their retirement.
“We didn’t know one person in Conneaut, not one,” she said. “But we kind of knew we were meant to be here because there was a street named after us, Naylor Boulevard.”
Naylor’s involvement with the city’s then-Tourism Board began after she listed off a variety of reasons why the city is the best-kept secret anywhere on a bus trip.
Naylor joined the Tourism Board, which is now the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“As the saying goes, the rest is history,” she said. “From 2008 to today, what we now call the Conneaut Convention and Visitors Bureau has opened doors for us we never planned to walk through. I knew very little about the tourism industry, but I spent a lot of time in my life as a tourist, so I know what tourists want.”
Naylor said what makes a difference in Conneaut is the people.
“Even adults need a village, and all of you here in this community have become my village,” she said.
The chamber’s Legacy Award was presented posthumously to Tom Udell, who died in December 2022.
Larry Latva accepted the award on Udell’s behalf.
“If you talk about legacies, Tom had four,” Latva said. “His No. 1 legacy was people, he loved people. He would come into the [American] Legion or anywhere, and he’d always have a smile on his face, and he’d take the time to talk to you.”
Udell loved his family, the city of Conneaut, and the American Legion, Latva said.
The President’s Award was given to the Downtown Coaches Club, and the Leadership Award was presented to Cantini’s Shoreline Beverage.
The keynote speaker of the event was Scott Hunt, Executive Director of Field Relations at the Ohio Department of Education. He spoke about the changing job market, and educating students to keep up with that market.
“We have to learn, as community leaders and school leaders, to lead with trust, so we can inspire others to do the work, most especially for our students,” he said.
Schools were very nimble during the pandemic, and were able to pivot and provide for remote learning, Hunt said.
“But there is no replacement for teaching face-to-face, having the student in the classroom,” he said.
Ohio schools are recovering from the pandemic, but more work is needed.
“As we continue to look at what’s happening in the future for our students, it’s going to be very important, for us, at the local level, to make sure we’re engaged,” Hunt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.