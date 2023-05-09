CONNEAUT — The Conneaut Foundation and the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce have partnered together for a 2023 grant cycle.
Up to $7,000 will be awarded this year to eligible charities serving the greater Conneaut area.
Funds from the Conneaut Chamber of Commerce’s fund will go to 501©(3)s, and the Conneaut Foundation will also make grants to federal, state and local governments and political subdivisions, according to the press release.
Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. on May 31. Consideration will be given to members of the Conneaut Chamber, according to the press release.
Grand applications can be found on either organization’s website, www.ConneautFoundation.org or www.conneautareachamber.org.
According to the grant guidelines, one application will be accepted per organization, and organizations that are awarded grant funds but don’t use the funds may not reapply for at least one year.
Applications should include one copy of the completed application document, the project budget, a copy of the organization’s current year financials, the audit or tax return from the previous year, an organizational structure and a list of board members.
Anyone with questions can contact the Foundation or Chamber offices. Completed applications should be submitted to Amy Price via email at info@conneautfoundation.org.
